Inferno: LASG shuts FESTAC Link-Bridge indefinitely for repairs

..Diverts traffic through alternative routes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government will tomorrow, Thursday, April 19th, commenced actual repair work on the distressed FESTAC Link-Bridge, Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of the state. announcing total closure of the bridge to pave the way for uninterrupted work.



There had been partial closure on a side of the bridge since last December, when it got burnt after a fully loaded tanker with Premium Motor Spirits, PMS, called petrol, upturned and spilled its content which led to fire outbreak burning several vehicles and a large portion of the bridge in the process.

The state government, through the State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA. Promptly, swung into action and shut part of the bridge to traffic.

The closure, according to government, was as a result of expert advice by the State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure that the integrity of a section of the bridge was in doubt, and therefore needed to be closed down for repairs.

General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olawale Musa, in a statement, then, said the precautionary decision was taken in order to save lives and properties of motorists and other users of the link Bridge.

According to Musa, “The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority wishes to inform motorists inward and outward of FESTAC Town using the link bridge that they would now be restricted to one section of the bridge for safety and easy movement of vehicles.”

Musa, who spoke after carrying out an on-the-spot assessment of the flow of traffic in the area, said the closure of a section of the bridge for repairs would not necessary lead to traffic gridlock and hardship in the axis, assuring that adequate arrangement had been made to minimize the impact on connectivity.

Commenting on the latest closure, Musa said:

“We like to assure motorists and residents that more men and materials have been deployed to the axis. To this end, we urge residents of the area, especially motorists and commuters to exercise patience and cooperate with the traffic officials for traffic to flow within the period.”

Whike expressing regrets over any inconvenience that situation may caused, he further assured that no stone would be left unturned for residents and motorists of Amuwo Odofin, FESTAC Town and adjourning communities to enjoy seamless traffic during the period while the repair work last.

Meantime, a senior official, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, who did preferred anonymity, said the ministry in collaboration with relevant ministries and agencies have commenced earnest mobilisation of men and materials to the area in order to ensure free flow of traffic.

According to source, “The link bridge will be closed down between 8 am and 9am tomorrow (today) till further notice to allow for proper repair works on the distressed section of the bridge and other necessary repairs.

“Before now, elementary repairs had been on going without the knowledge of the public. But proper work will commence tomorrow(today) as all pre-fabricated materials for the repair have arrived.

“We hereby, assure the general public, particularly, residents and users of the bridge of early completion of the work, as pre-fabricated materials will be used. This will definitely ensure early completion of the job.”

Travel advice/traffic diversion

Therefore, motoring public are enjoined to make use of alternative routes. Motorists coming from FESTAC to link Apapa-Oshodi Expressway are urged to make use of Alakija bus stop, along Lagos Badagry road and turn inward Mike-2 road, and finally join the Apapa-Oshodi road through Mike 2 loop.

While motorists coming from Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, en-route FESTAC are advised to make sure of Apple Junction, through former Dubar Road and come out to Lagos-Badagry Expressway and turn into FESTAC at First Gate.