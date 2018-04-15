INEC worked for opposition in 2015 – Okorocha

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha, said in 2015 general elections both the security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, worked for the opposition.



In a statement to newsmen yesterday in Owerri by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Sam Onwuemeodo.

He also said he believed his son-in-law, Mr Uche Nwosu, would not disappoint Imo people if voted into power as governor in 2019.

According to the release, “Don’t also forget that in 2015, all influential Politicians in the State increased in number and they were all in PDP. They were backed with federal might, with all the security agencies and INEC working for them. Yet, here we are today.

“In 2019 it will be easier. We are more now. Your unity as it is now shows that we are ready for the 2019 elections. My advice is that you must strive to remain united because any crack can allow enemies or detractors into the fold. I assure you that Victory will surely be ours as long as we are standing on God’s side.”

On the issue of zoning, he said: “Zoning to them, is that Political manipulative tendency which allows the opportunist cabal to remain in Power at the detriment of the ordinary masses. So, let no one deceive you. Please remain focused and united on this course.”

He recalled that, “The Political battle in 2011 and 2015 was all mine and my God, and the poor masses of Imo State. Yet, God gave us Victory over them. When I visited late Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu.

“I excepted that he would come and raise my hand as the Candidate of the Party, but he could not do so because he fell sick before the time. Only God raised my hand and we won.”