Industrialization Policy: Lawmaker accuses FG of selective development

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The recently reportedly signed contract by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and financing for 614km Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and Stations has been described as a clear indication of the non-challant approach which the Federal Government is adopting towards developmental issues concerning the oil bearing and producing areas of the Niger Delta region.

The member representing the Warri Federal Constituency in the Federal House of Representatives, Mr. Daniel Reyenieju expressed this concern to our correspondent at the t Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.

According to him, for close to a decade, the Ogidigben (in Warri South-West LG, Delta State State) Gas City project has been in the pipeline without any appreciable progress; and wondered why the federal Government should display such unfathomable zeal in executing the AKK Gas Pipeline and Station Projects when all the gas that will be required will be piped from the Niger Delta region.

The federal lawmaker further expressed disgust over the “present situation whereby gas from the region are piped to other regions to enhance their industrialization and with the aim of producing at low costs, while the gas- producing communities cannot benefit from the gas as the communities have been permanently neglected by the Federal Government in providing the requisite climate for industrialization”

He said government’s discriminatory attitude is ever evident in its handling of issues affecting oil-bearing and producing communities in the region, adding that is shows the federal government is least prepared to remedy the mistakes of the past.

Reyenieju appealed to the federal government to espouse the principle of equity and fairness in the handling of issues relating to the oil producing region.