I’m not leaving APC – Gov. Ortom

BY PETER DURU

MAKURDI – Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has debunked the rumours making the rounds that he was leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, describing the rumours as baseless and unfounded.



The Governor who made the clarification Tuesday, when he addressed the Benue state APC expanded caucus meeting in Makurdi urged his party members to discountenance the rumour.

He maintained that the false story was coming from his political enemies who thought his position was a stumbling block to their personal ambitions.

“I remain a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC. I have no intention of joining another political party. The rumour that I plan to dump APC is the handiwork of my detractors who want me to leave the party so that they can come in.”

Ortom also noted that the anti open grazing law enacted in the state had been copied world wide and in Nigeria disclosing that northern governors had also resolved to adopt it as a law in their respective states.

On the herdsmen killings in the state, the Governor noted that crisis did not start with the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration adding that “even in my days as minister the crisis was there so it would be wrong for anyone to say that Buhari started it.”