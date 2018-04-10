IGP Idris gives helicopter to Taraba police command for peace keeping

By John Mkom, Jalingo.

The inspector general of police Mr. Abubakar Idris has donated a surveillance helicopter to the Nigerian Police Force Taraba State Command to support the efforts of the Command in fight crime and peace keeping.



The IGP made the donation on Monday while he paid courtesy call on governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state in Jalingo Taraba state capital.

The IGP who was in Taraba on a three-day visit said he was in Taraba on an assessment tour to see what the police have on ground and what was needed to add so that the citizens in the state shall leave in peace with one another.

He also said he was in the state to commission a mobile police command recently constructed in Takum.

He vow to use the opportunity of the visit to end the killings and other criminal activities that have bedevilled the state.

He promised to continue efforts of the police in maintaining peace and order among within Nigeria and beyond.

Responding, governor Darius Ishaku lamented the constant killings of innocent people in the state and call on the IGP to use his office to end the senseless killings.

He appreciated the IGP for the additional mobile police units in the state, he further pledged his administration’s support to the police.

The governor stated that the security challenges in the state were capable of hindering the fast development which he projected under his administration’.