Igali promises wrestling results

President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation Dr. Daniel Igali has told Nigerians to ‘expect results’ from the country’s wrestlers at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, adding that each of the fighters is a potential medallist considering their rankings.

Twelve Nigerian wrestlers including 6 males and females each will take to the mats for competition from April 12 to 14 at the Games, and the Olympic champion is confident they will do the nation proud.

“Nigerians should expect results from the team,” Igali said. “All the athletes that have gone to represent Nigeria at the Commonwealth Games from wrestling are ranked in the top 5 at Commonwealth. The assumption therefore is that on any given day or on a good day, each of them should be able to win a medal for Nigeria.

“I hope to get good results from the athletes, they left here (Nigeria) with very high spirits.

“You know the (sports) ministry had settled some of their outstanding allowances, and so they were leaving with pretty happy faces to the Commonwealth (Games). So, I’m hoping that they make the country proud.”

The Olympic champion also assured that the wrestlers will not disappoint Nigerians who are hoping for a good outing from the team in Gold Coast.

“We’ve had a lot of followership over the last few months, and I’m hoping and quite confident that our fans will smile at the end of the day.

“12th, 13th and 14th (April) are the days that our athletes are going to compete, and I can assure Nigerians that the athletes will not let us down,” Igali stated.

Wrestling accounted for 12 of the 36 medals won by Team Nigeria at the last edition of the Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

