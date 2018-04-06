Identity of man arrested over alleged murder of Nigerian wife, baby revealed

By Evelyn Usman

The identity of the Danish man who was arrested Thursday, by the Lagos State Police Command, over the alleged murder of his Nigerian wife and four -year- old daughter, at their Banana Island residence in Lagos, has been revealed.



He is Peter Nielsen, Denmark Copenhagen.

However, he has denied culpability of the murder, claiming that he woke up to find the bodies of his wife, Zainab Alizee and their four -year-old daughter Petra in the kitchen.

Eye witnesses said that the little girl’s body was found lying on her mother’s chest, in the pool of their blood.

As at 12 noon today, Vanguard gathered that the suspect was about to be transfered to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation, while the corpses had been deposited at a mortuary in Victoria Island.

Spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chile Oti, who confirmed the incident, stated that ” the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has deployed investigators to the crime scene to pick evidences that would help in the investigation.”

Oti added that the command had written the Denmark embassy , to intimate it on the incident.