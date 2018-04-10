A-Ibom govt tackles flooding in Uyo

By Harris-Okon Emmanuel

UYO—Commuters and residents of Ibrahim Babangida Avenue in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, will soon have cause to smile as the state government makes good its promise to tackle the perennial flooding which has ravaged the road.

IBB Avenue, a major road to the capital has remained a nightmare to commuters and businesses with perennial flooding during the rains.

At a forum in Uyo at the Traditional Rulers Council Hall on Wellington Bassey Way, tagged “Community Engagement and Mobilization for implementation of IBB Avenue Flood Control Scheme,” state Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Dr. Iniobong Essien, said although the IBB Avenue flooding appears to be minimal, it spans a stretch of 7.5 kilometers. The project is expected to gulp about N17 billlion.

Essien who is also Chairman, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project, Akwa Ibom State NEWMAP Steering Committee said, “The project will run through three local governments of Uyo, Nsit Ibom and Ibesikpo Asutan.”