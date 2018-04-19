Holistic planning, efficient funding critical to aviation development —FG

By Cynthia Alo

SECRETARY to the Federal Government, SFG, Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said that holistic planning, effective and efficient financing plan are key for sustainable development of African airports.

Mustapha made this disclosure at the 59th Airports Council International (ACI) Africa conference, titled: “Business Transformation for Sustainable Development of African Airports” in Lagos.

Mustapha said, “For sustainable development of African airports, new strategies must also evolve, these strategies include holistic planning for defined development targets; effective and efficient financing plan and successful implementation.

“These efforts have over the years significantly improved the state of aviation infrastructure in the continent, hence the need to still upgrade facilities, improve operations, service quality, security and airspace safety.”

Mustapha stated that every effort geared towards achieving this aim must have the backing of the law, adding, “The role of partnership with the private sector cannot be over-emphasized. All these would be complemented by a reliable legal, institutional and regulatory framework to institutionalize policy,” he said.

Speaking on the state of Nigeria’s aviation sector, Mustapha stated that in 2017, the sector facilitated the movement of over 7.6 billion passengers, 109 million tons of cargo and recorded 89 million aircraft movements. With a highly mobile population of 180 million people, this explains the importance Nigeria attaches to the sector and the reason why Mr. President readily approved the hosting of the event”.

The SFG stated that the current administration has continued to promote infrastructural development, facilities renewal and the implementation of policies aimed at facilitating the growth and sustainability of the sector.

Also speaking at the conference, the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, called on the government to collaborate with member states to improve aviation in Africa.

Also speaking, President of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO, Dr. Benard Aliu, stressed that aviation has become a catalyst for sustainable social, economic and human development, directly and indirectly supporting 6.8 million jobs and generating 72.5 billion dollars in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

He said that airports serve as veritable gateways to this development and prosperity, facilitating the connectivity, tourism and trade which support economic growth and new opportunities all over Africa today.