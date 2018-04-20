Herdsmen kill 4 in Plateau, as troops repel herders’ attack in Taraba

By Kingsley Omonobi & Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—Four persons were on Wednesday killed while fetching sand for construction at Jebbu-Miango village, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Mathias Tyopev, confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ron/Kulere people of Bokkos Local Government Area, earlier displaced by herdsmen that overran their homes destroying over 1,000 houses, are seeking government assistance to return to their land for farming as the rains set in.

Taraba clash with sodiers

Also, Nigerian Army said its troops of 101 Special Forces Battalion deployed in Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, while on patrol to Zamban village in Suntai Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Wednesday, April 18 repelled an attack by armed herdsmen.

According to Army authorities in a statement, one of the bandits was captured during the encounter.

It listed items recovered from the herdsmen to include one AK-47 rifle, one pump action rifle, three Dane guns, one round of 7.62mm special, 36 cartridges, three cutlasses, one jack knife, and one mobile phone, among others.

“The captured bandit is presently undergoing interrogation; the public is once again reminded to report any suspicious movements in their areas to the security agency for prompt action,” the statement signed by Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, Director Army Public Relations, said.

Plateau killings

Villagers said the Bassa victims, all male, were killed by herdsmen while they were loading sand into a tipper truck.

PPRO Tyopev, who confirmed the incident, said when they got the information, DPO of the Division at Bassa council “mobilised his men to the scene and photographs of the deceased— Adam Sunday, 38; Jatau Akus, 39; Chohu Awarhai and Marcus Mali, 22, of Jebbu-Miango village—were taken and the bodies taken to Plateau State Specialist Hospital, Jos, for post-mortem examination.

“Efforts are on to arrest the perpetrators. The outcome of the investigation will be made public very soon.”

Concerned Ron/Kulere People, through their spokesman, Makut Macham, told newsmen in Jos that they had done enough wailing and lamentation without any action being taken and the people risk being hungry as they were unable to go back to the farms due to the herders’ activities.

According to him, “since the evil attacks befell us on January 24 and March 8 in Daffo district, we realise that constantly wailing and pouring out lamentations will not do us much good.

“The nation’s security chiefs, the chief law enforcers of the federation as well as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari, have to do more than merely defining the attacks.”