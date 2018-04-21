Herdsmen attacks: Almakura cries out, calls for cease fire in Nasarawa

By David Odama

LAFIA – GOVERNOR Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Saturday assured the people of the state that his administration will ensure a eased between the suspected herdsman and the farmers and garantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens of the state



Almakura in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Elayo.in Lafia when he received the former Governor of the State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu who led a delegation of some eminent personalities to sympathize with him over the recurring security challenges being witnessed in some parts of the Southern Zone.

The Governor who lamented the killings in the state, enjoined the people of the state to be their brothers keepers and always ensure that they offer help to people who are in total immotional instability.

He noted that security has bee reinforced with mid-air surveillance on the flash points as well as border communities where pockets of attacks were recorded in recent times.

The Governor also commiserated with the Nigerian Police authority who lost three of its officers recently within the Southern Zone, stressing that he would continue to visit displaced persons camps in order to ensure their well being before their eventual return to their various villages and towns.

“I would like to sound a note of warning to any group of people, spreading speculations, allegations and outright alarm with regards to this situation to desist from such acts.” He said

Earlier, Senator Abdullahi Adamu had told the governor that the visit was to solidarize with him and the people of the state over the unfortunate incident that took place at Agwatashi when some IDPs were un-rudely to a constituted authority.

Senator Adamu however said he would continue to identify with the Governor in his quest to ensure a stable and progressive state for the present and future generation