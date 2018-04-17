Group backs Ereyitomi for House of Reps

The Warri Unity Coalition, WUC, has thrown its weight behind philanthropist and House of Representatives hopeful for Warri Federal Constituency, Chief Thomas Ereyitomi, for the forthcoming 2019 polls, describing the well known Warri based industrialist and captain of the oil and gas industry as “a true champion of continuous self improvement and concise community development.”

In a statement by the Convener of the group, Comrade Jolomi Ogbe, which was made available to newsmen in Warri, on Tuesday, the group, while lamenting the present poor state of Warri economically, commended Ereyitomi for being a tried and tested enterprenure and provider of economic empowerment and employment opportunities for the youths, describing him as precisely the sort of person worthy of being sent to represent the people at the National Assembly at this crucial moment in history.

The statement reads: “We consider Chief Thomas Ereyitomi to be a true man of the people and hereby call on all his friends, well-wishers and beneficiaries of his generosity to rally round him for the 2019 election for Warri Federal Constituency. Indeed, we enjoin anyone who has ever benefited anything from Chief Ereyitomi to ostand to be counted on his side now that he is offering himself to serve the people in a representative capacity at national level.”

While noting what it described as ‘the legendary humility, accessibility and cheerful generosity’of Chief Ereyitomi, the group asserted, “but for the fact that Chief Ereyitomi had indicated interest specifically in representing the people in the House of Representatives it would actually had preferred him to go for the Senate to represent Delta South Senatorial District come 2019.

“while endorsing Chief Ereyitomi for the House of Representatives, we cannot help but notice the fact that the gentleman would indeed make a good Senator the entity of Delta South can truly be proud of any time any day.”

The group equally called on the entire electorate of Warri Federal Constituency to throw its weight behind the noble aspiration of Chief Ereyitomi.

It commended the Warri chief for what it described as his consistency in remaining loyal to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, while wholeheartedly keying into the S.M.R.T. Agenda of Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.