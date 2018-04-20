‘Groom Kyari, Ejadawe, Magu as future IGP’

By Charles Kumolu

THE League of Patriotic Lawyers has urged the Police Service Commission, PSC, to groom Assistant Police Commissioner, Mr. Aba Kyari; Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, and Chief Superintendent of Police, Patrick Ejadawe of Mopol 20 as future Inspector General of Police, IGP, given what it described as their sterling performances.

The group, in a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Abubakar Yesufu, described the trio as “committed and fearless fighters of crime, who the Police must continue to parade if the quest to remain relevant, proactive and dedicated to riding the country of crime must be achieved.

“We urge Magu to remain steadfast and not be distracted. We commend Kyari for solving many criminal puzzles that have threatened peace and tranquility in the country.

“We hail Patrick Ejadawe of Mopol 20, for his crime-busting activities, which were even attested to by the notorious kidnapper, Evans. Until we start to take charge and reward merit, the country will continue to retrogress.”