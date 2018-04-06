GOV POLL: We won’t rig primary, Ekiti APC tells aspirants

By Rotimi Ojomoyela & Adeola Badru

ADO-EKITI—THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State, yesterday, assured all governorship aspirants within the party of free, fair and credible primary vowing not to won’t rig the primary for any of the aspirants.

This came as Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan has formally declared his ambition to contest the 2019 governorship election vowing not to allow the state retrogress.

APC’s Deputy Chairman, Mrs. Kemi Olaleye, gave the assurance, in Ado-Ekiti, when an aspirant, Engineer Kayode Ojo visited the party secretariat to unveil his interest in the governorship race.

Olaleye said: “We want to say without equivocation that every eligible aspirant will be given a level playing ground. We won’t rig our party primary for any aspirant, please go and sell manifestoes at your wards.

“Chief John Odigie Oyegun gave this assurance during his visit to Ekiti on March 9 and I am reemphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.

“I want all the aspirants to go to the grassroots and meet the delegates because it is your work that will work for you.”

Olaleye, who described Ojo as a responsible party man, said: “Some aspirants are waiting for the time they will be governor before taking care of the party and members, but Engineer Ojo is different. He has helped in giving empowerment to our members and financial support to our party.

In his remarks, Ojo said: “If I become the governor, I will treat this party with respect. I will work with the State Working Committee to ensure that the manifesto of the party is executed to bring dividends of democracy to our people.

“I won’t use my position as a governor to oppress the party, because I believe in party supremacy being the vehicle that brought me into governance.”

“I am determined to offer myself for service. I want to bring selfless service to Ekiti because I am passionate to make Ekiti great in all spheres”, Ojo said.

Ajimobi’s aide declares intention to contest

Similarly, the Oyo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan made his declaration, yesterday in Ibadan, during his visit to the APC state secretariat to express his interest to join the governorship race.

The Havard-trained Cardiovascular Surgeon, who was received by APC executives, led by its chairman, Chief Akin Oke, disclosed that the need for continuity, stability, and progress of the state compelled him to join the race.

He said: “When you look at those people aspiring for the position, there are contenders and pretenders. I am a contender and by the grace of God, I am the next governor of Oyo State.

“I have done my best to uplift Oyo State in the last 19 months as a Commissioner. I thank my brother, Ajimobi, for giving me the opportunity to serve the state.

“If I have managed a ministry, that was almost at the state of the precipice, to the best Ministry of Health in Nigeria, you can imagine what I would do with the state government.”