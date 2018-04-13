Gov. Emmanuel loses another aide to APC

Mr Ibanga Etang, an aide to Gov. Mr Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC).

It would be recalled that few months ago, the governor’s Special Assistant on Electoral Matters, Mr Chris Okorie also dumped the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for APC.

Etang, a former Chairman of Esit Eket Local Government, resigned on April 9, as Special Assistant to the Governor on Projects and formally registered with the APC at his Etebi Ward 7 along with over 300 followers on April 10.

Addressing his supporters at a post-defection meeting on Friday, Etang said with their entry into APC, the party stood 70 per cent chance of winning Esit Eket Local government Area.

Etang, who was also a former President of Afigh Iwaad Ekid, the umbrella youth organization in Eket Federal Constituency, said he left the PDP because of impunity.

“I blame the continuing exodus from the Esit Eket PDP on a situation where an individual takes Esit Eket as his personal property,” he stated.

Etang had also served as Special Assistant to former Gov. Godswill Akpabio.

According to him, he has refused overtures from PDP leaders in the state in the last few days not to defect to APC.

He said, “I vowed that my supporters and I have decided to move on and no going back.”

In his resignation letter to the Governor, he said he was leaving because it was “necessary to depart now in line with the dictates of my conscience and highest level of sincerity.”