GKM preaches unity, gets Deputy Arch-Minister

God’s Kingdom Mission, GKM, has admonished church leaders to preach and embrace unity to build the body of Christ, noting that there was need for Christians to demonstrate love for one another for growth and progress of the church and the country.

The Arch-Minister of GKM, Roland Oghene gave the charge while declaring open the 2018 Conference of Laity at the church’s headquarters in Enerhen, Warri, Delta State, as he commended Mike Orugbo, immediate past Chairman, Conference of Laity and other members of the Church for their service to God and the church.

Meanwhile, Emmanuel Jigbale, who was consecrated Deputy Arch-Minister, has urged members to continue to demonstrate seriousness in the things of God.