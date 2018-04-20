Futa’s Vc tasks students on institutional re-branding

By Oboh Agbonkhese

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Professor Joseph Fuwape, has charged the 3,505 fresh students of the institution to aim for academic excellence and contribute their quota towards rebranding the institution.

Giving the admonition during FUTA’s 35th matriculation, the Vice-Chancellor said: “We are focused on our vision to promote technological advancement by providing conducive environment and scholarly activities, which engender development of products that are technologically oriented, self-reliant and relevant to the society.

“You should also contribute your quota in making FUTA maintain its enviable status as you key into this vision and mission. I urge you to aim for high academic standard and clear visions.”

Professor Fuwape said by their choice of FUTA, the new students have joined the centre of excellence with a soaring reputation that guarantees them a bright future.

He said FUTA staff and students are proud of its unique standing and enviable reputation in teaching and research as a specialised university.

The Vice Chancellor disclosed that in a recent survey conducted by the university, it was found that FUTA’s graduates were favourably rated by their employers in terms of competence, communication skills, ICT proficiency and general human relations.

He charged the students to join the ongoing institutional branding of FUTA by eschewing anti-social behaviour and conduct themselves with utmost decorum at all times.

Professor Fuwape congratulated the parents and also charged them to follow up their wards by visiting and calling.

Afterwards, the Registrar, Mr. Richard Arifalo, administered the matriculation oaths on the students, while the matriculation register was signed to signal the conclusion of their registration formalities.