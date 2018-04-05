Fuludu to chair Anirah football tourney

EX-Super Eagles international, Edema Fuludu, has been appointed to chair the 2018 Felix Anirah Football Tournament, FAFT, which will feature club sides from Nigeria’s premier league and second division in Edo and Delta states.

Other members of the committee include Mr. Egho Dave, 1st Vice National President, Nigerian Referee Association as Vice Chairman; Mr. Shedrack Onitsha, Secretary; Mr. Dan Evumena, Mrs Evelyn Ofoghoro, and Mr. Japhet Olomu members.

Sponsor of the tournament, Chief Anirah, noted that the tournament will rekindle the bond between both states and also channel the energy of youths into productive ventures rather than crime.