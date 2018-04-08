Fuel supply: Osun state to lease petrol station to NNPC

By Michael Eboh

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, yesterday said it is in talks with Osun State Government, over the leasing of a state-of-the-art petrol retail outlet and the expansion of its fuel distribution network in the state. osun

The NNPC, in a statement in Abuja, said advanced talks are ongoing between the corporation and the Osun State Government on collaboration over establishing a state-of-the-art retail filling station that would improve the supply and distribution of petroleum products in the State and the environs.

Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, who stated this, said the corporation was working assiduously to expand its network of retail stations nationwide.

Baru, who disclosed this while receiving Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state at the NNPC in Abuja, said the Osun State government has completed a modern 26 nozzle retail station and is planning to lease it out to the corporation.

He said, “Our strategy for the NNPC Retail is to capture as much of the downstream retail market in the country as possible. A state like Osun is very central to our expansion drive. Having looked at the possibilities, we are committed to taking the discussions further.

“We have reached an advanced stage in our discussions. Next week, we are expected to further discussions on commercial terms of offer with the state Government’s team.”

He explained that the partnership would not only expand the downstream fuel distribution and retail in the state, it would also ensure adequate products availability as well as improve commercial return on investment.

Baru said over the years, NNPC enjoyed tremendous support from Osun State as a neighboring state that hosts the corporation’s System 2B pipeline segments connecting Mosimi Depot with Ibadan, Ore and Ilorin depots.

“I am happy to inform you that over the years, we hardly record any incident of pipeline vandalism or security breach along our System 2B pipeline network that cuts across Osun State. This is attributable to the efforts of the State Government and the law-abiding people of the state,” he added.

He commended the Governor for his patriotic support during the recent fuel challenges where he constituted a Special State Taskforce to monitor fuel distribution within and across the state, a move that cushioned the effects of the hiccups on Nigerians.

in his response, Governor Aregbesola said he was in the NNPC to commend the corporation for its interest in driving development in Osun State.

“We are here to discuss collaboration on fuel distribution and possible opportunities where NNPC can invest in my state. We are progressing with the talks on the mega station and we are satisfied with the discussions so far,” Governor Aregbesola stated.

He said in order to assist the NNPC to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products across the state, he has set up a taskforce on fuel distribution, working with the NNPC Depot in Ibadan and the marketers in the state.

“We have mandated them to do everything possible to assist the NNPC achieve its aim of ensuring smooth distribution of petroleum products across the state” he added.

While commending the corporation for getting around the recent fuel situation, Aregbesola said he was aware of the challenges faced by the corporation in its quest to ensure availability of petroleum products nationwide.

“We thank NNPC for its efforts. I am aware that you face lots of challenges. I hope the corporation will overcome those challenges, block all the leakages and ensure Nigerians don’t undergo any stress before they get products,” he averred.