Former Rep donates relief materials to Kogi IDP camps

BY Chris Ochayi

ABUJA – A former member of House of Representatives, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, has donated relief materials to the victims of recent suspected Fulani herdsmen attacks in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.



Idris, who represented Olamaboro, Ankpa, Omala Federal Constituency in Kogi state at the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015, made the donations during his visit to the internally Displaced Persons, IDP camp in Abejukolo, the headquarters of Omala local Government Council.

Items donated by Hon. Ibrahim include bags of rice, blankets, mats, mattress, sugar and salts as well as other food condiments.

It would be recalled that suspected Fulani herdsmen recently launched coordinated attacks spontaneously on communities attacked in Dekina LG included Oganenigu, Ojiapata, Iyale and Ojoo, as well as in Omala LG, Obakume, Abejukolo, Agojeju-Ikpoba and Ogo killing over 53 people and several houses completely razed.

Mohammed is the son of a former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, and currently seeking to return to the House of Representatives under the platform of opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 general elections.

The politician who was excited by crowd, who troop out to welcome him to the community, also used the occasion to pay a courtesy call on the traditional ruler of the Omala.

The visit, according to a resident, Mr. Noah Haruna showed that Hon. Idris’s politics is about the people and for his people. He has often promised to fight for the people and be there for them in their time of needs.

“Most importantly his visits to the internally displaced persons to donate relief materials worth millions of naira show his emphatic spirit and his milk of human kindness altogether,” he said.