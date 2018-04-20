First Bank, CCECC, Access Bank win big at Toyota Awards

By Theodore Opara

FIRSTBANK of Nigeria Plc, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, CCECC, and Access Bank Plc were named winners at the recent Toyota Nigeria Limited Customer of the Year Awards for their patronage of the brand in 2017.

Also recognised in the Journalists category at the award night were Mike Ochonna of Businessday newspapers, Theodore Opara of Vanguard Media and Rasheed Bisiriyu of Punch for their outstanding reportage of the automobile sector during the year.First Bank was named the Evergreen Customer of The Year in addition to winning the second runner-up prize for the customer of the year award. The evergreen award is for customers that have consistently patronised the Toyota brand over the years. China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation and Access Bank were named the winner and runner-up respectively in the Customer of The Year category.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Toyota Nigeria Limited, Chief Michael Ade-Ojo, commended the customers for their continued patronage saying “I want to thank you for your resilience. I thank you because you provide us food. You have been our loyal customers; you have not disappointed us. And we shall continue to serve you better.”He explained that the Toyota brand remained number one automobile brand in Nigeria because of its quality, which the customers have continued to attest to. Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director of TNL, Mr. Kunle Ade-Ojo, said, “It has become a tradition for us at Toyota (Nigeria) Limited to celebrate our customers and our key stakeholders on annual basis. This is just a modest way of showing our appreciation to them for the tremendous support we have enjoyed, and still enjoying from them. The loyalty of our customers through thick and thin is an eloquent testimony of their love for the Toyota brand and of course for us as a company.At Toyota (Nigeria) Limited, we cherish our relationship with our customers. This relationship has stood the test of time and has endured over the years”. Continuing he stated: “Our customers have demonstrated on several occasions that they are not only ardent lovers and patrons of the Toyota brand but passionate advocates as well. The least we could do therefore is to set aside a day like this to celebrate them.

to 2005 and has become one of the strategic tools of bonding with our partners. It has helped in growing the rank of our customers and we are proud to say that Toyota has the highest number of valuable customers in Nigeria”.