FIFA probes Russian federation over racist chants

FIFA has started “disciplinary proceedings” against the Russian Football Union for alleged racist chanting aimed at French players when the two countries played in March.

Russia, who will host the 2018 World Cup this summer, lost the home friendly 3-1 in St Petersburg.

France’s goals came from striker Kylian Mbappe, who scored twice, and midfielder Paul Pogba.

Monkey chants were aimed at black French players, including Paul Pogba, during France’s 3-1 friendly win over Russia in St Petersburg last month.

”Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the Russian Football Union for this incident,” Fifa said.

“A request has been made to the Interior Ministry to identify several persons who were involved in these incidents,” RFU anti-discrimination officer Alexei Smertin was quoted as saying on Monday (Tuesday NZT) by the Tass news agency. “If these people’s guilt is proven, then there’s a high likelihood they won’t be allowed to attend World Cup and Russian league games.”

Russia was previously charged with racist behaviour by its fans at the last two European Championships. On both occasions, the RFU paid a fine.