FG gets kudos over NMU’s take-off

By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA—A Niger Delta environmentalist and Delta State House of Assembly aspirant, Mr Sheriff Mulade, has hailed the Federal Government for the successful take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State.

Mulade, in a chat with Vanguard in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for the smooth take-off of the institution.

He also commended the efforts of Delta State Government for the actualisation of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, saying: “I want to sincerely express my appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for their tireless efforts toward the commencement of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko.

“I also commend other stakeholders who supported the take off of the university. It was not easy getting it off the ground.”