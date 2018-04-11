FG doles out bonuses to CWG winners

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has made good its promise to reward athletes who excel at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

In a brief presentation ceremony held today in Gold Coast, athletes who won Gold medals, including Para Powerlifters, Ibrahim Abdulazeez, Rowland Ezurike, Ndidi Nwosu and Esther Oyema received $5,000 each while Silver medalists Lucy Ejike, Kehinde Paul and Shot put thrower Chukwuebuka Enekwechi got $3,000 each. Bronze medalists will receive $2,000 while Coaches of Gold Medalists got $5,000 each and coaches of Silver medalists got $3,000.

The Team Table Tennis squad comprising Segun Toriola, Bode Abiodun, Azeez Jamiu and Omotayo Olajide received $9,000.

In his welcome remarks the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Mr Olusade Adesola thanked the athletes for making Nigeria proud by winning medals in their various fields.

“This is to assure you that the promise made by the Honorable Minister is one that is being fulfilled today. We need more of the laurels and the earlier we get them, the better”.

Presenting the cash awards, the Minister of Youth and Sports Barrister Solomon Dalung said the cash awards were in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to reward hard work and excellence.

“I want to thank you for your commitment, hard work and dedication that has produced some of the results that we are celebrating today. I also want to let you know that in sports, losing does not mean that you did not work hard. Experience is also part of victory, therefore, those who competed and did not make it, I celebrate you as heroes because upon your performances, the future lies. For those who made it, we are proud of you. We are happy that you have been able to make the country proud.

“We want to deliver on our promises that whosoever delivers in his or her competition, as a country, we will appreciate him or her. We will demonstrate that commitment so that others who are still competing will know that we deliver on our promises.”