FG boosts power supply in Abia

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—THE Federal Government yesterday, announced that it has added 40 megawatts mobile power transformer to the 132/33KV to Ohiya Transmission sub-station in Umuahia, as part of its effort to improve power supply in Abia State.

It also said that the transformer in Aba transmission sub-station was equally boosted with 60 MVA transformers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the transformers at the Umuahia sub-station, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, explained that the Umuahia project has brought to 90 such booster transformers across the country in the last few months.

According to Fashola, “with the inauguration of the Umuahia transformer, power supply to city and its environs, including Bende, Ikwuano, Ohafia and parts of Arochukwu, Isuikwuato and Umunneochi council areas will improve.”

He further stated that the Aba sub-station would ensure steady and quality power supply to the over 30,000 shops at the Ariaria International market and would boost the economy of the state.