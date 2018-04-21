FCT makes NIN compulsory for land allocation

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has made the National Identification Number (NIN) mandatory for land allocation within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister of Federal capital Territory made this known during a courtesy visit made by the Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Engr. Aliyu Aziz to the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Musa Bello in Abuja.

The Minister expressed the need for every land allocated to be matched to an individual through the NIN, in order to track and prevent multiple allocations of land and ensure fairness and equity in the allocation process.

He commended NIMC for the astronomical increase in enrollment figures and measures it has put in place to ensure safety of data of Nigerians and legal residents in the National Identity database (NIDB), while ensuring credibility and integrity of data collected by NIMC.

The Minister also commended the ongoing harmonization efforts, noting that it was a step in the right direction to check duplication of functions amongst data collecting agencies.

In his response, Engr. Aziz, thanked Minister for the steps he has taken so far to ensure the success of the National Identity Management System, and assured the minister of a continued collaboration for the success of both organizations.

He however, reiterated that the NIMC Act makes the NIN mandatory for every citizen and legal resident and is already being implemented by the FRSC, NIS, CBN and other government agencies as a basic requirement for offering government services.