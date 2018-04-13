FCMB opens Flexx Hub at LASPOTECH

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has deepened its youths empowerment and development drive by opening a Flexx Hub, specially designed automated branches to cater for the banking needs of students on campuses, at the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu.

In addition, the bank has handed over the main gate of the institution, which it reconstructed as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to the management of the school.

The FCMB Flexx Hub also serves as an exclusive banking arena where basic banking transactions can be carried out by the bank’s customers who hold its youth account, known as Flexx.

This is the fourth of such structure to be unveiled by FCMB in Nigeria and will further solidify its existing relationship with the youth segment in a sustainable manner.

It is one of the innovations of the financial institution to simplify banking services and a testament to FCMB’s dedication, commitment and unwavering support to Nigerian youths. FCMB believes this innovative idea of having hubs within campuses would bring banking closer to their target market and also position the bank to support its dreams and aspirations.

The FCMB Flexx Hub provides holders of the Flexx account the privilege to enjoy extra benefits, such as wifi and charging ports among others.

The Flexx proposition has been designed to meet the overall financial and other socio-economic needs of young people from the age range of 16 to 25years. This is summarized in the description of Flexx as,”An app, a card, an account.”

, features which gives account holders the freedom to bank on the go, using the Flexx Mobile App and also using *329#.

Declaring the Flexx Hub open, the Exec