Explosion wrecks pharmaceutical company in Osun

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—One person was feared dead and several others wounded when an explosion, weekend, rocked a pharmaceutical company in the ancient town of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Ebenco Pharmaceutical Company located in Moore area of the town was completely razed down.

Eyewitnesses told newsmen in Ile-Ife, yesterday, that the explosion occurred around 10.30p.m. on Saturday with goods worth several millions of Naira destroyed.

Though the cause of the explosion was not known at press time, it was learned that it may not be unconnected to a fault from the electricity supply to the company.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Osun State Command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, who said the cause of the incident was still unknown, noted that no life was lost, adding that investigation was still ongoing.