I have experience far above President Buhari – Fayose

Governor of Ekiti Ayodele Fayose has said that he is far more experience than the President of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fayose in an interview with Osasu Igbinedion said “My presidential ambition is still alive, so much alive but one step at a time. I want to lead this country.

“I have what it takes, I have experience far above President Buhari. I have served in all governments. I was in Obasanjo’s administration, I was a friend of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, I was in Jonathan’s administration, I am in Buhari’s administration.

“What do you call experience. What else do you want? I have sense. Number one is here,” .