50,000 youths for Microsoft, Tech4Dev digital literacy training in Edo

To equip youths to exploit opportunities in Nigeria’s evolving technology eco-system and deliver on the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s promise to create 200,000 jobs, the state government has concluded plans to partner Microsoft and Tech4Dev in training 50,000 persons on digital literacy skills.



EdoJobs, the state government’s job creation and skills development platform, is coordinating the training in the state and will, through its portal, supply participants as well as other logistics for the programme.

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a statement, said that of the 50,000 participants in the programme, 500 will be coached as master trainers, who will facilitate the step-down training for others.

According to her, “We have reached advanced stage of preparation for the training programme to commence in Edo State. Microsoft and Tech4Dev plan to train about 500,000 persons across Nigeria. Of that number, 50,000 people will be trained in Edo State. While the two firms will be conducting the training, we are here in the state to coordinate logistics and other support structures to make the training possible.”

She said the Edojobs portal, which has over 220,000 registered users will supply some of the participants for the training programme, noting, “We are excited about the training. It serves as another addition to the series of trainings we are providing to Edo people and helping them build capacity to work for gainful employment or run businesses.

“But what is most impressive about this training is that it affords people to gain in-demand skills, especially as the world is moving towards tech-driven solutions to every-day problems.”

The training programme is designed to train young people including those in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions, foundational digital skills required to actively participate in the 21st-century knowledge economy.

The programme will take place offline and Microsoft will supply teaching aids to the educators who will train young people in schools and communities across the country.

The module for the training includes introduction to computer, productivity tools, workplace essentials, big data and cloud technologies, cyber security and digital lifestyles.