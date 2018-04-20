Why Edo govt won’t hand over schools to missions —Obaseki

By Simon Ebegbulem & Gabriel Enogholase

BENIN—GOVERNOR Godwin Obaseki of Edo State said, yesterday, that his administration will not hand over schools yet to missions because it was still gathering data and studying the outcome of the experiments carried out in the educational sector.

Obaseki spoke when he received the National Executive Council members of Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua, Old Boys Association, ACCIOBA, led by its National President, Dr. Frank Odafen.

The governor, who was responding to the request by the association that the Annunciation Catholic College, Irrua, be handed over to the old boys of the school or the Catholic Mission, said he cannot give out assets of the state under his custody unless in a very serious situation.

Obaseki said: “As governor, I am to uphold public trust. I swore to uphold the constitution which empowered me to hold certain assets of the state in trust for the people. I am not at liberty to give out such assets.

“We are still gathering data and studying the outcomes of the handover of schools carried out as experiments few years ago. The exercise had raised several issues that must be addressed.

“We have started implementing reforms to improve access to quality education at the basic level, because we believe education has always given the state a competitive advantage.”

National President, ACCIOBA, Dr. Frank Odafen, lauded the governor for the infrastructural development across the state.