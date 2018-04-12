Drop criminal charges against Tompolo, group begs FG

By Emma Amaize

WARRI- THE Foundation for Human Rights and Anti-Corruption Crusaders, FOHURAC, yesterday, called on the Federal Government to vacate the criminal charges against former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, because his continued hounding was unwarranted.

National president of the rights group, Alaowei Cleric, in a statement, said: “As the legendary Niger Delta martyr clocks 47 today (Thursday), there is need for the Federal Government to give him a birthday gift by withdrawing the criminal charges leveled against him. There is no reason for the continued persecution of Tompolo in the hands of the ruling government.”

“Tompolo is being persecuted today because of his resolve to fight for the collective will of the Niger Delta people.

“For us in this region, we know where his travails are coming from and thus we cannot abandon him. Niger Delta people share his pains because he is fighting for the freedom of the region.

“An attack on Tompolo by the federal government is an attack on the Niger Delta people. As far as the government keeps on persecuting him, we the people who are standing by him will ward off the government’s aggression against him,” Cleric asserted.

His words: “We shall take all lawful means to confront the powers that be for the freedom of Tompolo in his fatherland. Our solidarity with him in recognition of his martyrdom towards the region remains unwavering. “

“We use this medium to celebrate him and pray God to continuously guide him. We wish him long and prosperous life as he has added another feather to his years,” he added.