Don’t join Real Madrid, Shehata warns Salah

Mohamed Salah has been warned off leaving Liverpool by former Egypt coach Hassan Shehata, with any switch to Real Madrid set to leave him in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Champions League holders continue to be heavily linked with a man who has netted 38 times across all competitions this season – a tally which leaves him just two adrift of a talismanic presence at Santiago Bernabeu.

Shehata appreciates why the 25-year-old has become a man in demand, but has used Brazilian superstar Neymar as an example of how operating alongside a multiple Ballon d’Or winner can actually do more harm than good. “It is up to him, but I think he should play for the team who will always let him play.

“Salah is the biggest star with Liverpool, but with Real Madrid he will under the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo.”