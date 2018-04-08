Delta community protests abandonment of road project by NDDC

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH– INDIGENES of Enhwe community, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State, have lamented the alleged abandonment of the Enhwe -Olomoro Road project, nine years after it was embarked upon by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The people who staged a protest against the non completion of the project at the weekend, decried the deplorable condition of the road which they said was adversely impacting on their social and economic lives.

Gathered under the aegis of Concerned Enhwe People Assembly, CEPA, the placards carrying protesters said the road had become a death trap and a zone for armed bandits to disposes travelers of valuables.

Speaking to newsmen during the protest, Secretary of CEPA, Comrade Emmanuel Idisi said: “Just two weeks ago, two persons had an accident and lost their lives as a result of the bad condition of the road.

“The community has written severally to NDDC who awarded the contract and the state government on the deplorable condition of the road, but no positive response has come from them.

“On April 6, 2017, the road project appeared on the tender board of NDDC and it was rumoured that the road was awarded to a contractor by NDDC and all effort to get in touch with the said contractor has proved abortive.

“Anytime we make moves concerning the road, they keep on telling us the road has been re-awarded, yet we are not seeing the contractor on site. If our demand is not met within four weeks, we are mobilising the entire community to NDDC office and shut it down. “