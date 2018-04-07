Delta Community Commends Lawmaker Over Transformer

The people of Adeje in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta State have commended Delta Central senatorial aspirant and member representing Okpe, Sapele, Uvwie Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro, for provideing 500KVA transformer to the community.

Mr. Moses Opuoru, President General of Adeje; Hon. David Agbaminor, councilor representing Okpe Local Government Area Ward 15; Comrade Lucky Otareko; and Youth Leader of Adeje, Comrade Lucky Oghenetega Otareko, who made the commendation on behalf of the people during the 10th Annual Conference/Launching of N10 million development fund of Adeje, thanked the lawmaker for always coming to their aid.

The trio described Oboro as a lawmaker that stands by her words, adding that few days before the conference, they received a call from her that the Adeje transformer was one of her numerous constituency projects, and that she will come to explain in details of how she influenced the project to the community.

They promised on behalf of Adeje to vote for the lawmaker as Delta Central senator come 2019.

Earlier, Oboro promised to do her best to ensure that Adeje gets its own fair share from her numerous constituency and influenced projects.

She noted, “In my first term I brought health centre to Adeje community, while in this my second term, I, in conjunction with the Supervisor for Environment, Okpe Local Government Area, Mr. Lucky Ofominyor built the water project in between the community town hall and the market, so that traders can easily access portable water”.

The lawmaker further said, “Senator Omo-Agege can be enjoying the mandate of the PDP because the man PDP voted for went to sleep. As for me nobody can steal my mandate or transformer. I will soon commission all my projects here in Adeje”.