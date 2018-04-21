Davido, Wizkid, not a challenge for me – Chuku100

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

After the release of his hit song, ‘Yup Yup’, which has been enjoying multiple airplays on major radio stations in Nigeria and abroad, fast rising American-Nigerian singer, Ifeanyichukwu Joseph Ebulu, popularly known as Chuku100, has released his latest single titled, ‘Hype Anthem’.

The graduate of Townson University who believes competition in the Nigerian music industry does not bother him told Potpourri in an exclusive chat he is musically fit to challenge the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide, and others.

“When it comes to competition in the music industry, I am not worried about it because I am a capable competitor and a winner.

The likes of Wizkid and Davido are not on my lane because they are different and in their own unique class. I am a hip-hop artiste. However, blending sounds is possible to make great music for the culture, given the fact that I am a Nigerian”

Speaking on how his music career started, the Enugu born singer said;

“One of my close friends had a home studio where we played around all the time; and from there, we made our first song and released it as an audio. We got over two thousand people to listen to the song on YouTube.

Later on, we made a music video of the song as a result of a huge buzz and reaction from the audio release. Fortunately, we received a lot of attention, clout, and we started going with the flow of things.”