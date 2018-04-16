Dangote pledges commitment to education, healthcare development

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, the Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, has pledged his commitment to the development of education and healthcare sector, as he bagged the Ahmadu Bello University’s top Corporate Award.

Mr Tony Chiejina, the Head, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, in a statement on Monday in Lagos, said that Mr Ahmed Mansur, the Executive Director, Stakeholders Management and Corporate Communication, represented Dangote at the award.

The award was presented by the University’s Alumni Association in recognition of Dangote’s numerous contributions to the development of the nation’s education sector.

Dangote said that the award would spur the conglomerate to scale up its intervention programmes in all sectors.

“Dangote Group will not rest on its oars in ensuring that the educational sector achieved its rightful place in Nigeria,” he said.

Also, Prof. Ahmed Mora, the National President, Ahmadu Bello University Alumni Association, said that the interventions of Dangote Foundation in the education sector had been unprecedented through the years, especially, its various scholarship programmes.

On Universal Healthcare Coverage, Ms Zouera Youssoufou, the Dangote Foundation Chief Executive, said that the foundation would continue to work with governments and civil society organisations for the development of impactful health sector programmes in Nigeria and Africa.

Youssoufou said that the foundation, over the years, had expended billions of naira in its efforts to eradicate Wild Polio Virus in Nigeria.

She noted that the foundation had made significant social investments in health, education, economic empowerment and disaster relief.

“Recently, the foundation made a pledge to commit 100 million dollars to fight malnutrition in some parts of the country.

“Dangote Foundation, in partnership with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has been supporting government in the eradication of polio,” she added.

Youssoufou said that Dangote Foundation would do all within its reach to ensure that an average Nigerian has access to good healthcare in the country.

