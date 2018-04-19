Customs seizes hard drugs including Tramadol, Viagra

Kaduna – The Federal Operation Unit Zone B of Nigeria Customs Service said on Thursday it seized 1, 500 bags of smuggled rice and vegetable oil valued over N65 million in Kaduna.



The Controller, Usman Dakingari who displayed the seized items before newsmen in Kaduna, said the goods were loaded in two trailers and concealed using raw groundnut and ginger.

He said that the trucks contained over 1,500 bags of rice with duty paid value of about 60 million naira while the vegetable oil has duty value of N5 million.

The controller explained that the items were recovered based on intelligence information from officers and some patriotic Nigerians.

Dakingari further said that the unit had seized hard drugs including Tramadol and Viagra as well as two vehicles on Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The seized drugs were handed over to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

He said that those arrested would be prosecuted.

“The command will not tolerate any act of smuggling activities in the zone and we are ready to bring all economic saboteurs to book,” he added.

The controller appealed to those engaged in smuggling to repent, stressing that smuggling kills the economy of nation.

Dakingari expressed delight over the collaborative relationship between the service and other agencies in the 11 states under the zone.

Mrs Nzekwe Mukosolu, an Assistant Director with NAFDAC, who received the hard seized drugs, advised the public to purchase drugs only in registered premises.

“If you check for NAFDAC number and its not there, then the quality of the drug is not certain.

“The seized drugs will not be allowed into the market because they will be injurious to health; we will take them to our holding facilities and destroy them.

“In terms of collaborative effort, this is just a further proof that we are working hand in hand in this regard and looking forward for more of this landmark relationship,” she said. (NAN)