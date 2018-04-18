Cultists kill father of 3 in A/Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo—A 50-year-old father of three, Imoh Etuk, was killed, yesterday, by gunmen suspected to be cultists, when he went to his farm at Ikot Akpaidem village in Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Friday Eyo, an indigene, revealed that the deceased left the village for Usung Antia, the neighbouring village, where the wife’s family lives when their village was invaded by cultists.

His words: “He went home to pick some food items from his farm. They intercepted and shot him dead. Nobody lives in Ikot Akpaidem anymore.”

Friday Eyo added that the deceased returned to the village from Lagos, following the ban on commercial motorcyclists by the then administration of Mr. Babtunde Fashola.

He said Etuk was also engaged in trading alongside his okada business, and “things were not rosy before the gunmen invaded the village.