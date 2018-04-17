Court jails security guard for negligent conduct

A Kado Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, sentenced a security guard, Shegun Adegbola, to one month imprisonment for negligent conduct.

Adegbola, who resides at Orozo Abuja, was convicted on one-count charge of negligent public conduct.

The judge, Alhaji Ahmed Ado, gave the judgment after he pleaded guilty of the offence and begged the court to have mercy on him.

Ado, however, gave him an option to pay N2, 000 as fine.

The judge held that the sentence would be a lesson for other would- be offenders.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Adebayo Charles of Kako Security Organization Area 3 Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Abuja, on April 8.

He said the accused (Adegbola) was assigned to secure Wraper Resource Center Utako, but he abandoned his duty post and allowed unknown persons to steal two air conditioners valued N180, 000.

Dalhatu said that the offence contravened Section 196 of the Penal Code.

NAN