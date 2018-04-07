Cleric urges Nigerians to turn to God

By Olayinka Latona

District Superintend-ent, Apostolic Faith, West Africa, Rev. Adebayo Adeniran has urged Nigerians to turn to God with fervent prayers and for him to intervene in her social, economic, and political development.

Adeniran said this on Sunday night at the Easter concert entitled: “Gains of Calvary,” at its campground, Anthony Village, Lagos.

He said that embracing a lifestyle of holiness was the only way to end the current challenges the country was faced with.

Easter not only celebrates the deliverance of men, it offers hope to Nigeria, if the whole nation will turn to God, and turn from their wicked ways, He will heal their land.

Calvary offers hope of healing for Nigeria as a nation and for inhabitants as individuals, He will heal us all.

“We have been talking about peace at Calvary, peace for the individual, peace for the household, peace for the community, peace for the nation, peace all over the world, but that peace starts from the heart.