Cleric cautions public office holders against embezzlement, misappropriation

Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, the Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’at Mosque, Abuja,has cautioned public office holders against embezzlement and misappropriation of fund entrusted in their office.

Al-Yolawi gave the warning in his Jumma’at sermon titled “ Islamic Ruling on Robbery and Kidnapping” on Friday in Abuja.

He said Islam had forbid embezzlement of public treasury, adding, however, that the act was gradually becoming common among some public office holders in the country.

The cleric explained that Islam was concerned about the general goodness and interests of people by ensuring that their welfare was promoted as individuals and as collective body.

Al-Yolawi said the issue of transparency and accountability was paramount in Islam, noting that Islamic jurisprudence was concerned about protecting the masses either directly or indirectly.

According to him, Muslims are forbidden to transgress other people’s rights or property.

He explained that b“the messenger of Allah says do not envy each other, do not outbid each other, do not hate each other, do not turn away from each other, and do not outsell each other.

“Rather, be servants of Allah as brothers. The Muslim is the brother of another Muslim. He does not wrong him, humiliates or look down upon him.

“Righteousness is here. It is sufficient evil for a person to look down upon his brother Muslim.”

The cleric appealed to Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts in tackling incidences of robbery, killings, kidnapping and other criminal acts in Zamfara, Kogi and Katsina states, as well as other areas in the country.

Al-Yolawi, who said effective security and law enforcement were vital to the survival of any nation, stressed the need for citizens to be vigilant and take preventive measures.