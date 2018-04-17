CHOGM: ‘Stop de-marketing Nigeria’, PDP implores Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA-The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate sufficient leadership capacity rather than allowing his 2019 ambition to further de-market the nation, thereby denying the country opportunities of accessing international assistance in critical sectors of the economy.

The party in a statement by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was unfortunate that the President could deny his re-election interest before the British Prime Minister while preliminary works to that effect had already begun back home.

“Only yesterday, our dear nation was burdened with yet another integrity issue following claims by President Buhari before British Prime Minister, Theresa May, that he is not preoccupied with the 2019 general elections, when the world is already aware that he has since kicked off his campaign.

“All over the world, well-meaning leaders relegate their personal interests, accept responsibility in the face of failure and use every opportunity to seek help and remedy a bad situation.

“Nigerians are therefore miffed that instead of presenting the true state of affairs in our country under his watch, particularly, the comatose economy and worsened insecurity, President Buhari, obviously in a bid to give an impression of performance, chose to understate the challenges, thereby jeopardizing the chances of securing the much needed international support for the country.

“We are shocked that rather that engaging his international hosts on ways to pull our economy from the biting recession, President Buhari opted for self-praise, brandishing unsubstantiated record of achievements, thus stalling possible beneficial bilateral discussions and engagements in that area,” the statement read in part.

The party also berated the Buhari administration for its handling of the economy saying “In the last three years, under his watch, there have been little or no direct foreign investments; critical infrastructures have collapsed, with multinational companies relocating to other countries. Nigeria is no longer among the first ten investment destinations in Africa, leading to mass closure of businesses, massive job losses and biting poverty in the country.

“Is it not preposterous that President Buhari told the British Prime Minister that his administration is achieving food security when in truth, we are facing a major food crisis in Nigeria, with prices of staple food, particularly rice, now beyond the reach of the citizens?,” the party asked.

The publicity scribe said rather playing the ostrich, the nation’s first citizen ought to have presented the true state of affairs to his host especially the security challenges being felt in some parts of the country.

“We are surprised that our dear President failed to seize the moment to open serious bilateral talks on practical strategies to end the scourge and ensure the safety for Nigerians, especially given his recent declaration that the marauders were deserters from Libya.