Champions League: Real deserves to win- Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo says he did not understand Juventus players’ furious protests — including a straight red card for visiting goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon — at the 93rd-minute penalty which the Portugal international scored to decide Wednesday’s dramatic Champions League quarterfinal second leg at the Bernabeu.

One of the biggest shocks in European football history looked a real possibility when Blaise Matuidi took advantage of Keylor Navas’ dropped cross to make it 3-3 on aggregate just after the hour mark.

And the greatest drama of all came in the third minute of added time, when referee Michael Oliver saw a push on Madrid substitute Lucas Vazquez by Juve defender Mehdi Banatia, with the English official sending off Buffon before Ronaldo hammered the spot kick into the net to send the defending champions through to the last four. “I don’t understand why they protested the penalty,” Ronaldo said. “If he’s not fouled, Lucas scores. He is hit from behind. During the game, Benatia and the rest were constantly kicking us from behind. That is their game. But Madrid are happy and in the semifinals.”