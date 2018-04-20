Catholic Church moves to eradicate abortion, rape, others

By Kelechukwu Iruoma

THE Catholic Church has reiterated its hatred for various social anomalies, stating that it will ensure that abortion, rape, homosexuality and the use of contraception are eradicated in the Church and the society to protect lives.

The Order of the Knights of St Lumumba, Nigeria, Lagos Metropolitan Council, held a prolife rally along Lagos-Badagry Expressway tagged “The Family and Sanctity of Human Life” to kick against LGBT, capital punishment, same sex marriage, terrorism, kidnapping and domestic violence/child abuse.

The Grand Knight, Lucky Arhere said the purpose of the rally was to sensitize the people to put a stop to all social anomalies that can destroy lives. “The essence is to protect lives. It is a national programme that is done in all states by the Knight of Saint Mulumba.”

Dr. Ngozi Obi, while delivering a lecture on the Sacredness of Human Lives said abortion has been condemned by the church from the first century. “Direct and intentional killing of an innocent human being is considered a mortal sin and murder of a family member, be it a spouse or child as is common in our environment and procured abortions are very grave sins.

“The phrase sacredness of human life refers to the sanctity of human life, the fact that human life is holy and precious and should not be taken under any circumstance. The sacredness of human life is the basis of the Catholic Church teaching on the 5th commandment.”