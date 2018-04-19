CAN condemns killings in Nasarawa State

Lafia – The Nasarawa State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned the killings in Nasarawa State.



Bishop Joseph Mason, the state’s CAN Chairman, told newsmen in Lafia on Thursday that the association was concerned by the continued killings in the southern Senatorial zone of the state by the suspected herdsmen.

According to him, reports indicate that over 78 people have been killed in attacks on Undera, Kenje, Ketyo, Apurugh, Akumun and Anyam communities.

Others villages attacked included Imon, Wuriji, Shirka, Ukpo, he said.

He said that the communities mentioned were in four local government areas of Obi, Keana, Awe and Doma.

Mason added that officials of CAN in the state wanted to visit some of the villages in Obi but the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area prevented them.

He said that the DPO prevented them from going to the villages, saying that it was dangerous to enter the hinterlands due to the presence of herdsmen.

The chairman urged government to beef up security in the areas as people were still trapped along Jangwa-Agwatashi village in Obi Local Government Area.

He appealed to the government to rebuild all destroyed communities in addition to beefing up of security, to enable those displaced to return to their communities. (NAN)