Campari strengthens trade relation, rewards distributors

By Moses Nosike

Despite some factors militating business operations in Nigeria, Campari has continued to encourage its distributors with numerous awards. Last weekend witnessed the 2018 Campari Nigeria Trade Partners Award at Raddisson Blue, Ikeja where the comedy duo of Tee-A and MC Abbey spiced the event with exhilarating comic relief.

Brand ambassador for Campari, Tu Baba was joined on stage by Rude Boy of the P-Square fame during his live performance.

Speaking on behalf of the host company, Brian Munro to a select gathering of customers and trade partners, the Marketing Manager, Brian Munro Limited, Nkechi Nwachukwu, said that the award is an opportunity for us to celebrate our trade partners who have been loyal with our brand and did exceptional performances despite the tough economic situation witnessed last year. “We are very delighted to celebrate their success and achievement.

Over twenty-five major distributors received awards for their outstanding trade efforts and loyalty. Notably among the winners are Amadi Theresa Nnedia of Verchi Stores, Ndubisi Dennis Onyeananu of Uzems Aba and Chogozie Anagwu of Chigotex royal link limited who aside the trophies presented to them also went home with the sum of 2,821,514 NGN; 3,264,080 NGN and 7,596,446 NGN respectively.

In his reaction, the star prize winner Chogozie Anagwu of Chigotex royal link limited said that this recognition from a worthy and reliable partner like Brian Munro makes me feel on top of the world. Over the years, they have consistently inspired and provided the remarkable support required for a stronger partnership.

The Brand Manager, Campari Nigeria, Rilwan Shofunde, added that our strong belief in fostering a fortified partnership with our major distributors is a continuous journey that we are committed to. The attestation made today by major distributors today further reiterates the respect and value for a worthwhile relationship with our esteemed trade partners. Campari is a smoothly blended liqueur exclusively distributed by Brian Munro Limited in Nigeria.