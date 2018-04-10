Buhari’s declaration, a self-seeking, vain-glorious and laughable move – Charlyboy’s group

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Members of ‘Ourmumudondo’ movement led by veteran musician, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, have expressed dismay over the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to rerun for the office of the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria in 2019.



They alleged the declaration was a self-seeking, vain-glorious and laughable move of President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to irredeemably ruin Nigeria and further subject Nigerians to a life of hardship and innumerable crises.

In a statement Tuesday night jointly signed by Adebayo Raphael, Deji Adeyanju, Ariyo Dare Atoye, Bako Abdul Usman, and Moses Paul, the group said: “OurMumuDonDo Movement is utterly dismayed by the self-seeking and vainglorious declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari to rerun for the office of the Commander-in-Chief of Nigeria in 2019.

“This laughable declaration reeks of the unapologetic demeanor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their leader, President Muhammadu Buhari despite monumental failure. Even more, it has become obvious that there are more sycophants around President Buhari than truth-sayers.

“At a time when the unemployment rate is pegged at 18.8%; when Nigerians are heartbreakingly dying in their thousands in the face of insurgency and unrest; when the freefalling of the economy is making life precariously uncomfortable for the common people, the least the President Buhari’s administration could do is resign honorably. However, President Buhari and the bootlickers around him have failed to admit that leadership is not a game of grandstanding but an undertaking for solving problems.

“Obviously, the plan of president Buhari and his political party is to irredeemably ruin Nigeria and further subject Nigerians to a life of hardship and innumerable crises. By failing to competently resolve the Boko Haram Insurgency, the Fulani Herdsmen crisis, the senseless kidnapping of innocent citizens, the unending economic misadventure, among other national tragedies besetting the country, President Buhari and his party have not only failed to display competent leadership, but have also failed to be remorseful for their failure. This arrogant, unsympathetic, and self-serving impunity must be punished by all well-meaning Nigerians at the polls in 2019.

“The OurMumuDonDo Movement abundantly condemns and rejects the reelection declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and we wish to state unequivocally that we shall persistently, albeit non-violently, demand a better deal for Nigerians come 2019.

“We wish to state emphatically, that in an era when the world is speedily gravitating towards youthful, innovative, and visionary leadership, Nigeria must completely reject the recycling of deceptive, primitive, incompetent, ailing, power-intoxicated and arrogant geriatrics whose only mission in governance is to sabotage the nation, plunder our commonwealth, and endlessly ramify the masses.

“In conclusion, we hereby urge all Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voter Card (PVC) – no matter how difficult, and enthusiastically participate in the democratic process by saying NEVER AGAIN to President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in Nigeria.”