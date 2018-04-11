Buhari writes Senate, seeks confirmation of 23 NPC nominees, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has written three letters to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of 23 nominees for National Population Commission, NPC, one national commissioner for Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and two new non-legal practitioners for Federal Judicial Service Commission.

President Buhari in the first letter addressed to the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, dated March 27, 2018, is seeking the confirmation of the appointment of Mr Festus Okoye as a Federal Commissioner for INEC, representing the South East geo-political zone.

In the second letter dated March 27, 2018 and received by the office of the Senate President, April 10, 2018, the President is seeking the confirmation of membership appointments into the Federal Judicial Service Commission as non-legal practitioners.

The two nominees include Senator Abba Ali from Katsina State for the North West geo- political zone and Mohammed Sagir from Niger State for the North Central geo- political zone .

In the third letter, which has the same date, President Buhari sought the confirmation of 23 newly appointed commissioners for National Population Commission, NPC.

Buhari also forwarded a letter of condolence to the Senate over the deaths of Senators Ali Wakili (APC Bauchi South) and Mustapha Bukar (APC Katsina North).

While Senator Wakili died on March 17, 2018, Senator Bukar died eight days ago.

Their death explains the reason the Senate adjourned yesterday till today, immediately after adoption of its votes and proceedings of Thursday, March 29, 2018, when it embarked on Easter recess.