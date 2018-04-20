Buhari urged to avert attack on Nembe oil facilities

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—Land-lords of Nembe city and OPL29 in Bayelsa State have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on AITEO Eastern E&P to fulfil its obligations to the host area, alleging that the firm had failed to keep its promise after it acquired the oil block and facilities in the area.

In an open letter to President Buhari obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, in Warri, Delta State, counsel to the Nembe city landlords of Nembe creek and OPL 29, Mr Oguaju Dike, said that there was urgent need for the President to intervene as youths of the area were already threatening to vandalize oil facilities in the area due to the alleged failure of the oil firm to keep its promise to the people of the area.

“It is our further instruction that the entire youths of the community and neighbouring communities in the already restive environment are poised to destroy and vandalize all pipelines and oil installations in and around Nembe Creek due to the negligence of AITEO Eastern E&P Company Limited, which has failed or neglected to keep its promises to the community.

“Our clients have been prevailing on their youths to avert a crisis, hence this urgent appeal to Your Excellency for quick intervention as the economic impact of total destruction of the Nembe creek and oil block by the angry youths will be devastating on our national economy.

“We, therefore, humbly appeal to Your Excellency to kindly investigate the issue at stake to protect the nation’s economy salvage our nation from being pillaged,” the letter read.